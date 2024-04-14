Heerenveen are still in the running for a European playoff spot after a 2-0 win at Heracles Almelo.
Heracles began the game on top but it was Heerenveen who took the lead when Che Nunnely took advantage of a horrible error by Sven Sonnenberg to net after nine minutes.
Sonnenberg almost made up for his error before the break but his strike crashed back off the crossbar.
Early in the second half, Heerenveen had the chances to kill the game but they didn’t take them and it kept Heracles alive. Fifteen minutes before the end, Mohamed Sankoh netted but VAR ruled out the equaliser for offside.
Sankoh then set up Jizz Hornkamp with an excellent pass but the in-form striker couldn’t net the huge chance and Heerenveen then made them pay. Pelle van Amersfoort headed in the second and killer goal.
Heerenveen are now four points behind ninth spot and the final playoff spot. Heracles is in 13th.