Heerenveen has boosted their attack with the addition of Anderlecht striker Antoine Colassin on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Amin Sarr and Sydney van Hooijdonk are the starting forwards for Heerenveen but they now have a bit of competition after the arrival of Colassin.
The 21-year-old has made 11 appearances so far for the Anderlecht first team and has scored three times. In the 2020/11 season he was loaned to Zulte Waregem and he made eleven appearances without scoring.
Technical manager Ferry de Haan told the Heerenveen website, “Antoine has transformed from a midfielder to a striker at Anderlecht. He is a boy who works extremely hard and who, in our opinion, also has the necessary stretch. We are confident that we can give him the perspective to develop his talent.”