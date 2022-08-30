Heerenveen has boosted their attack with the addition of Anderlecht striker Antoine Colassin on loan.

Amin Sarr and Sydney van Hooijdonk are the starting forwards for Heerenveen but they now have a bit of competition after the arrival of Colassin.

The 21-year-old has made 11 appearances so far for the Anderlecht first team and has scored three times. In the 2020/11 season he was loaned to Zulte Waregem and he made eleven appearances without scoring.

Technical manager Ferry de Haan told the Heerenveen website, “Antoine has transformed from a midfielder to a striker at Anderlecht. He is a boy who works extremely hard and who, in our opinion, also has the necessary stretch. We are confident that we can give him the perspective to develop his talent.”




