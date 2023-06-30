Heerenveen has confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Charlie Webster on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old is well-known to head-scout Kenneth Zandvliet, who left Chelsea to take on the position at Heerenveen.
Webster is an England U19 international, who has played for Chelsea’s U23 team. He is yet to make his debut for the first team.
General Manager Ferry de Haan told the club website, “Charlie came on the radar through our scouting. He has been playing in Chelsea’s Under-23 since he was 17 and wants to make the step up to playing in a first team through us. Charlie is a dynamic midfielder with a good pass. We are pleased that he has chosen to develop further with us.”