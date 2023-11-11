The pressure on Phillip Cocu has increased with Vitesse Arnhem losing 3-1 at home to Heerenveen on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse Arnhem lost 5-1 to Go Ahead Eagles last week and Cocu was expecting a reaction from his players this weekend. After only four minutes, Million Manhoef put Vitesse in front after a cutback from Marco van Ginkel.
However, Heerenveen hit back in the 25th minute when Che Nunnely’s excellent cross was netted by Pelle van Amersfoort.
Everything then went wrong for Vitesse in the second half with Van Ginkel seeing red for a late challenge on Oliver Braude. Heerenveen were then awarded a penalty after a foul by Melle Meulensteen on Luuk Brouwers. Anas Tahiri made it 2-1.
Substitute Ion Nicolaescu then settled the victory for Heerenveen by adding a third.
Heerenveen is now 10th with the win while Vitesse remains rock bottom.