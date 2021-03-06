Heerenveen put their KNVB Cup exit behind them to defeat relegation-threatened ADO Den Haag 3-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heerenveen’s dreams of winning the KNVB Cup were ended in midweek by Ajax and they had to pick themselves up against an ADO Den Haag side fighting for their Eredivisie status.
After only eight minutes, Heerenveen had the lead with Siem de Jong finding the far corner.
Before the break, ADO Den Haag had an excellent chance to equalise but Michiel Kramer put the ball wide.
Heerenveen were in control after the break and in the 78th minute, Henk Veerman latched onto a poor backpass by Marko Vejinovic before calmly finding the net to make it 2-0.
Joey Veerman then had a goal ruled out for offside, but in the last minute the midfielder got his goal with a cool finish.
The victory puts Heerenveen ninth in the table, while ADO Den Haag remains second-bottom. They are seven points adrift of VVV-Venlo in 15th and three behind Willem II.