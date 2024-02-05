According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen has rejected interest from Turkey for goalkeeper Andries Noppert.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Noppert made a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup where he was first choice for the Netherlands, but he is currently going through a form dip. At the weekend, he was dropped to the bench by Heerenveen.
This has led to interest from the Turkish side Adana Demirspor, who were hoping to loan Noppert with an option to buy. The Turkish transfer window is still open until the 9th of February.
However, Voetbal International is reporting that Heerenveen swiftly rejected the interest and they have no interest in letting the goalkeeper leave.