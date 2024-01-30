Heerenveen has completed the signing of Omonia Nicosia winger Loizos Loizou.
The 20-year-old had a number of potential suitors but he has chosen to join Heerenveen on loan until the end of the season.
Heerenveen general manager Ferry de Haan told the club’s website, “Loizos is a real dribbler who can create something from nothing. Especially in matches where you have to be more creative in the final phase, we can use him well. With him we have more options up front.”
Loizou has scored six goals and added three assists in seventeen league games this season. He joins without an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.