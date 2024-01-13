Che Nunnely’s 92nd-minute equaliser earned Heerenveen a 2-2 draw against PEC Zwolle.
After only seven minutes, VAR had intervened to award Heerenveen a penalty for a foul on Patrick Walemark. Anas Tahari slotted in the spot kick to put the visitors ahead.
Heerenveen had chances to increase their lead further but Pawel Bochniewicz headed onto the post, while Jesper Schendelaar made two good saves to deny Pelle van Amersfoort.
In the 64th minute, Andries Noppert’s mishit pass gifted the ball to Younes Namli and his effort went into the net to make it 1-1.
Heerenveen were then denied the lead again by Schendelaar and the post, before PEC Zwolle scored against the run of play. An excellent cross from Namli was netted by Lennart Thy.
The hosts were heading for the win but in injury time, Che Nunnely bundled the ball over the line to make it 2-2.
The point means Heerenveen are ninth while PEC Zwolle is 10th.