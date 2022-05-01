Joost van Aken scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Heerenveen secured a 3-3 draw against Cambuur in an entertaining Frisian derby.
Cambuur went into the game on the back of six straight losses and after only two minutes, Thom Haye put in an excellent cross and Anas Tahiri put Heerenveen in front.
However, Cambuur hit back in the 12th minute as Roberts Uldrikis headed the ball past Erwin Mulder to make it 1-1.
Haye was the best player on the pitch and he thought he had his second assist when Sydney van Hooijdonk finished off his pass in the 27th minute. However, the striker was offside.
Seven minutes later, Haye put in a free-kick and Van Hooijdonk once again provided a finish. This time the goal stood and it was 2-1 at the break for the hosts.
A silly foul by Joost van Aken gifted Cambuur a penalty in the 65th minute and Robin Maulun made no mistake to make it 2-2.
In extra time, Cambuur thought they had snatched victory as Mitchel Paulissen finished off a counterattack. However, in the 96th minute, Van Aken made up for his error earlier by sliding in a last second equaliser for Heerenveen.
The point means Heerenveen are now 10th, while Cambuur is in 14th.