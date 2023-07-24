Heerenveen has confirmed that young winger Joel Ideho is on trial at the club.
The 20-year-old came through the Willem II and Ajax academies before heading to Arsenal in 2020.
Ideho has made appearances for the Premier League sides U18 and U23 sides but did not make a breakthrough to the first team.
The young Dutchman now returns to the Netherlands and started a trial with Heerenveen on Sunday. He would be a much-needed new face for the Frisians, who have only signed Charlie Webster so far this summer.