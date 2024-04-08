Heerenveen are looking for a new head coach and Robin van Persie has reportedly held talks with the Frisian club.
Kees van Wonderen has already made the decision to stand down as Heerenveen head coach in the summer. Maurice Steijn and Rick Kruys have both been linked with the position recently.
However, Roelof de Vries, sports reporter for Omrop Fryslân, has added Van Persie’s name to that list, “It appears that there has been a conversation with Robin van Persie. He is currently training to become a coach in professional football.”
De Vries also drops in the name of Almere City head coach Alex Pastoor who has also admitted he is looking to make a step up.
Van Persie is currently head coach of Feyenoord’s U19 side and it is currently unclear whether he would be open to joining Heerenveen.