According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen are set to sign Manchester City talent Filip Stevanovic on a two-year loan deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old attacker played 72 times for Partizan Belgrade and was snapped up by Manchester City for a reported fee of €8 million.
According to VI, Heerenveen has beaten off competition from Genoa to sign the Serbian, who will join for two years as soon as he passes a medical.
He will be Heerenveen’s third signing of the summer after goalkeeper Xavier Mous and right-back Milan van Ewijk.