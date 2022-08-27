Heerenveen kept up their strong start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
Fortuna Sittard were managed by Dominik Vergoossen and Jeroen Schepens after the sacking of Sjors Ultee last week. They came up against a confident Heerenveen side, who came close to scoring early on through Milan van Ewijk.
After 22 minutes, Heerenveen did have the lead with Sydney van Hooijdonk tapping in from close range after Amin Sarr had been denied. The hosts continued to dominate and before the break, Van Ewijk fired Heerenveen 2-0 in front.
Fortuna improved after the break and George Cox saw his effort turned for a corner before Mats Seuntjens also went close.
Heerenveen dealt with the pressure and seemed to be easing to victory but in the 83rd minute, Joost van Aken brought down Burak Yilmaz and the striker scored the penalty to make it 2-1.
The hosts managed to see out the rest of the game and they maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Fortuna Sittard is now bottom of the table with four losses out of four.