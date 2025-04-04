Heerenveen boosted their chances of a European playoff spot with a 3-1 win over Willem II.
The home side started brightly and after two missed chances, Ion Nicolaescu made it 1-0 with a good finish from a Luuk Brouwers cross.
Just after half an hour, it was 2-0 and it was a special moment for defender Sem Kersten, who tapped in his first ever Eredivisie goal after Brouwers hit the post.
In the 66th minute, Ilias Sebaoui made it 3-0 with a deflected strike before Jesse Bosch pulled one back with a header.
Heerenveen saw out the match and they are 8th while Willem II’s worrying form continues. With six losses in a row they are 16th and only six points above the automatic relegation spots.