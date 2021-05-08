Heerenveen’s slim chances of reaching the European playoffs were all but ended on Saturday after a 0-0 draw with Utrecht.
Heerenveen needed a win to keep up their hopes of a place in the top eight and they had Joey and Henk Veerman back, but only on the bench.
Utrecht had the best chance of the first-half but Sander van de Streek hit the post. The midfielder also had a good chance early in the second half, but was denied by Erwin Mulder.
In the 56th minute, Heerenveen brought on both Veerman’s, but they could not provide the goal the hosts needed. The best chance fell to Mitchell van Bergen, but his strike was kept out by the leg of Eric Oelschlägel.
Heerenveen are 11th and four points off eighth with only two games to go. Utrecht are in 6th and are already assured of their place in the playoffs.