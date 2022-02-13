Elayis Tavsan scored the only goal as NEC Nijmegen came away from struggling Heerenveen with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Amin Sarr and Sydney van Hooijdonk both started up front for Heerenveen and it was the hosts who had the first chance but Mattijs Branderhorst saved from Rami Al Hajj.
NEC had a quiet first half but just before the break they had the lead with Elayis Tavsan finishing a swift counter-attack to make it 1-0.
Heerenveen failed to find an equaliser after the break with NEC having a second goal ruled by VAR. A free-kick from Lasse Schone found the net but Ivan Marquez was offside and interfered with play. In stoppage time, NEC thought they had a penalty but VAR once again stepped in.
NEC only needed one goal which was enough to take them to 8th in the table, while Heerenveen are 11th. The Frisians may start to worry though with the loss meaning they are now only six points above the bottom three.