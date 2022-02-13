Haller leads Ajax to a simple ... Sebastien Haller scored three goals and provided an assist as ...

Heerenveen’s poor form c... Elayis Tavsan scored the only goal as NEC Nijmegen came ...

Feyenoord battle for victory a... Feyenoord came away from RKC Waalwijk with a hard-fought 2-0 ...

Sparta off the bottom with win... Sparta Rotterdam defeated Willem II 1-0 on Sunday to end ...

Beukema leads AZ to victory ov... AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat Go Ahead Eagles ...

PSV put five goals past Vitess... PSV Eindhoven kept up their title hopes with a simple ...

PEC Zwolle win seven goal thri... PEC Zwolle has moved off the bottom of the table ...