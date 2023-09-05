West Ham United has announced that John Heitinga has joined the club as an assistant to head coach David Moyes.
Moyes was manager of Everton when Heitinga had a spell with the Premier League club as a player and now the two are reunited in London.
West Ham announced on Tuesday that Heitinga has joined Moyes’s backroom team as an assistant coach.
The 39-year-old was caretaker manager of Ajax towards the end of last season but left the club when they decided that a new manager was coming in.