New Ajax technical director Sven Mislintat has confirmed that John Heitinga is currently the leading candidate to be the next permanent head coach.
Mislintat was presented as the new technical director of Ajax on Tuesday and he faced questions on who was going to be the next head coach.
Speaking to NOS, the German said on whether John Heitinga would get the job permanently, “Of course there is that possibility.
“He is the trainer and is doing very well. Today, I have my first conversation with him. “
Peter Bosz has been linked with the position and he has a past with Mislintat, but Heitinga is in pole position, “One plus one is not always two. Peter and I worked together briefly in Dortmund, but then I also quickly went to Arsenal. And the fact that I asked him to become a trainer at Stuttgart has nothing to do with Ajax. John is now the trainer, he’s on one.”
At the moment, Mislintat is focused on getting to know everyone at the club, “I’m going to have conversations now. Getting to know the people. It’s about team spirit: I want to be a team player with open lines of communication. I want to get to know the club, although that is not easy at a club with more than 500 employees.”