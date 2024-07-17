John Heitinga has been named as an assistant coach at Liverpool.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The former defender was assistant coach with West Ham United and before that held various positions with Ajax including a spell as head coach on an interim basis.
Heitinga has now joined Arne Slot’s back room staff as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. The club confirmed his arrival on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old knows Liverpool well as he spent five years in the city at rivals Everton as a player.