Jordan Henderson was unveiled to the press for the first time since completing his move to Ajax.
Henderson completed his move to Ajax on Thursday after signing a contract until the summer of 2026.
On Friday, he spoke at his press conference and according to Voetbal International, said, “Ajax is one of the biggest clubs in the world. The largest club in the Netherlands. It felt like an opportunity for me personally to come to a huge club and help this club move forward to be successful.”
On his first impressions of the club, the 33-year-old added, “I only watched twenty minutes of training today, but I could immediately see that there is so much talent here. My role is to help them take the next step.”
Henderson spoke with Liverpool coach Pepijn Lijnders about the move, “He said very positive things. He spoke very highly of the trainer. That he is one of the best trainers in the Netherlands. A great man, a humble man. He thought it would be a perfect match for me. As a player and as a person.”
The English international doesn’t expect to be handed the captains armband, “No. I don’t expect that either. What’s wrong with the current captain? Steven (Bergwijn) is the current captain. I don’t need to be a captain to do what I’ve been doing my entire career, lead by example. Both on and off the field.”