According to Voetbal International, Jordan Henderson could be in his final weeks as an Ajax player.
Ajax pulled off a shock in January to sign the English international on a 2.5-year deal after his short stint in Saudi Arabia.
However, the move has not yet met expectations for the player and also the club. According to VI, Henderson has been shocked by the quality and commitment of his teammates and also the lack of a top football culture of the pitch.
Ajax have also had to miss Henderson for crucial points of the season through injury and he has not made a big impact on the pitch.
Talks are set to take place in the coming weeks between Henderson and the directors over the midfielders future. It could be decided that it is better for both parties if they part as Ajax would be able to get a big earner off their books.