Ajax has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson has departed the club after agreeing a mutual contract termination.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Englishman still had a contract for another year in Amsterdam but both parties have agreed on an early termination.
The club confirmed that Henderson leaves and showed footage of him saying goodbye to his teammates at the training ground.
Henderson joined Ajax from Al-Ettifaq in January 2024 and he went on to make 57 appearances for the club. His first season at Ajax was difficult but he was key last season as the club just missed out on the Eredivisie title.
The 35-year-old is now available on a free transfer with his next destination a mystery at the moment.