According to various reports, Ajax are close to sealing the signing of Jordan Henderson.
According to Voetbal International, an agreement has been reached with El-Attifaq now and there is already a broad agreement with Henderson. The 33-year-old will travel to Amsterdam to go over the final details in the coming days.
Henderson will take a major pay cut to sign with Ajax, and is set to sign a contract for 2.5 years or 1.5 years with an option to stay.
The English international has only been in Saudi Arabia for six months but already decided to depart. He will be the defensive midfielder that Ajax have been looking for and will be a welcome addition for John van ‘t Schip as they make a push for Champions League in the second half of the season.