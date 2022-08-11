Jorrit Hendrix will continue his career with Fortuna Dusseldorf after having his loan deal with Feyenoord cut short.
The midfielder joined Feyenoord on a year-and-a-half loan deal from Spartak Moscow in January but he only made 14 appearances for the Rotterdam club. Arne Slot was not counting on the one-time Netherlands international to be a starter this season.
The contract of Hendrix with Spartak Moscow has now been dissolved which allows Hendrix to cut short his loan with Feyenoord and he has joined German Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.
The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the German side.