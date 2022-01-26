Utrecht to sign Bayern Munich ... According to De Telegraaf, Utrecht will sign Bayern Munich midfielder ...

Ajax sign Ecuadorian midfielde... Ajax have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Patrickson Delgado ...

Fortuna Sittard sign Botaka Fortuna Sittard have completed the signing of Jordan Botaka on ...

AC Milan defender set to join ... According to Voetbal International, AC Milan defender Milos Kerkez is ...

Oosterwolde set to leave Twent... FC Twente left-back Jayden Oosterwolde is in Italy to complete ...

Gakpo commits future to PSV Cody Gakpo has signed a new contract with PSV Eindhoven ...

Weghorst heading for Burnley? English side Burnley are being linked with a move for ...