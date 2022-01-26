Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Heerenveen striker Henk Veerman on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 30-year-old has been in decent form for Heerenveen so far this season with eight goals in all competitions, but he has now decided to swap Friesland for Utrecht.
The Cathedral city club has confirmed the arrival of Veerman on a deal until the summer of 2024. The fee has not been announced.
Veerman started his career with Volendam before making the move to Heerenveen in 2015. After three years he departed for St. Pauli but returned to Heerenveen in 2020.