Heracles Almelo have confirmed the permanent signing of Delano Burgzorg from Italian side Spezia Calcio.

The winger joined Heracles on loan in January, but now makes the move permanent and signs a three-year deal.

Burgzorg told the club’s website, “I came to this club during the winter break and have been feeling at home ever since.

“It is a pity that the number of matches was limited by the circumstances, but fortunately I have already got to know the team, the club and the supporters well. From now on I can definitely focus on Heracles Almelo, which is nice.”

The 21-year-old, who started his career with De Graafschap, made five appearances in the Eredivisie since January, scoring once.




