Heracles Almelo have confirmed the permanent signing of Delano Burgzorg from Italian side Spezia Calcio.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger joined Heracles on loan in January, but now makes the move permanent and signs a three-year deal.
Burgzorg told the club’s website, “I came to this club during the winter break and have been feeling at home ever since.
“It is a pity that the number of matches was limited by the circumstances, but fortunately I have already got to know the team, the club and the supporters well. From now on I can definitely focus on Heracles Almelo, which is nice.”
The 21-year-old, who started his career with De Graafschap, made five appearances in the Eredivisie since January, scoring once.