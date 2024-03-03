Heracles Almelo came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against 10-man Almere City.
The away side started brightly in Almelo and they grabbed the lead in the 19th minute when Yoanna Catalina raced through on goal and finished calmly.
Before the break, Almere City were awarded a spot kick when Kornelius Hansen was brought to the ground and Thomas Robinet made it 2-0.
Heracles made three substitutions at the break and it paid off as the hosts were awarded a penalty early in the second half and Jizz Hornkamp scored to make it 2-1.
Robinet was then sent off for an elbow on Kelvin Leerdam and Almere City were reduced to ten men. The advantage paid off for Heracles, who equalised through Ajdin Hrustic.
Heracles pushed for a winner but they were denied by the crossbar and Almere city goalkeeper Nordin Bakker. Almere City managed to hold on for a point.
Almere City sits in 12th while Heracles are two spots behind them.