Heracles Almelo came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Twente on Sunday.
Twente got off to a better start in the derby and after 11 minutes, Daan Rots fired them in front after a poor loss of possession from Jannes Wieckhoff.
After half an hour, Twente doubled their lead when an Alfons Sampsted cross found a completely free Sem Steijn and the midfielder simply slotted in his fifth goal of the season.
Heracles head coach John Lammers intervened with a double substitution at the break with Abed Nankishi and Mario Engels entering. The changes helped Heracles get back into the game.
Anas Ouahim hit the post before Engels did make it 2-1 after racing onto a long ball from Justin Hoogma. Sven Sonnenberg came off the bench in the 88th minute and swiftly equalised for the hosts after meeting a Nankishi cross.
The draw means that Twente slips to fourth, while Heracles is in 8th.