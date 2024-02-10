Vitesse Arnhem’s woes continued on Saturday as they slipped to a 3-2 loss against Heracles Almelo after they were reduced to ten men.
After missing out on a place in the KNVB Cup semi-finals in midweek, Vitesse were looking for a much-needed win to lift them off the bottom of the table.
It seemed they were on course for a win when they netted twice within the space of three minutes. Firstly in the 24th minute, Kacper Kozlowski made it 1-0 before Melle Meulensteen smashed a brilliant strike into the top corner from distance.
However, Jordy Bruijns pulled one back for Heracles and just before the break, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin was sent off for a second yellow card.
With ten men, Vitesse tried to hold on in the second half but Jizz Hornkamp headed in a corner after 57 minutes to make it 2-2. The striker then sealed the victory for Heracles with another header.
Vitesse remains at the bottom of the table and time is running out for the club to avoid the drop, while Heracles is 14th.