Heracles Almelo has moved five points clear of the bottom three after a 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
Heracles have been poor in recent weeks and it moved them closer to the bottom three, while Go Ahead Eagles are still in the hunt for an European playoff spot.
The first half was poor but Go Ahead Eagles took the initiative in the second half. They had Heracles pinned back but in the 55th minute, Jizz Hornkamp headed the hosts into an undeserved lead.
Hornkamp then set up Bryan Limbombe to double the lead and Go Ahead Eagles could not recover from that deficit.
It is a big win for Heracles who move five points above 16th spot, while Go Ahead Eagles remains in seventh.