The Eredivisie clash on Friday evening saw NAC Breda earn a 1-1 draw at Heracles Almelo.
NAC Breda came out of the blocks quickly and after only four minutes Elías Már Ómarsson got in front of his man and headed in a cross from Leo Sauer to make it 1-0.
Both sides traded chances before the break but Mats Rots came closest for Heracles but his shot came back off the post.
NAC Breda were the better side but ten minutes into the second half, Juho Talvitie dribbled into the box before firing in an equaliser for Heracles.
The away side had the bigger chances to net a winner before the end but NAC Breda held on for a point. NAC Breda is 8th and Heracles is 15th.