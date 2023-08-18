Heracles Almelo has booked their first win back in the Eredivisie after they came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 2-1.
Both sides were looking to bounce back from opening day defeats with Heracles losing at Ajax and NEC going down at home to Excelsior.
NEC had the lead within half an hour as Koki Ogawa netted from the edge of the box after a good ball recovery from Dirk Proper.
Early in the second half, Lasse Schone played through Sontje Hansen with an excellent through ball and the winger should have made it 2-0. However, goalkeeper Michael Brouwer kept Hansen out.
Moments later, it was 1-1 with Emil Hansson taking down the ball at the back post before lashing it past Jasper Cillessen.
After 74 minutes, Heracles had the lead with Cillessen misjudging an Anas Ouahim effort and it fell into the net.
Bram Nuytinck and substitute Mees Hoedemakers both missed decent chances for the equaliser and Heracles managed to hold on for the three points.