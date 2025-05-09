Willem II will definitely finish in the bottom three after they lost 2-1 at home to Heracles Almelo.
Willem II went into the game knowing they had to win to give themselves any chance of escaping the bottom three.
However, it was Heracles who took the lead in the 16th minute with a scrappy bit of play ending with the ball hitting Ivan Mesik on the back and looping into the net.
Early in the second half, Jeremy Bokila headed in an equaliser to give the hosts a glimmer of hope. That hope was extinguished by Jizz Hornkamp, who netted a penalty to put Heracles back in front.
The game was stopped in stoppage time due to cups being thrown on the pitch but it didn’t change the result at the end. Heracles can still dream of the European playoffs in 10th, while Willem II are set to finish 16th and the relegation playoffs are inevitable.