Heracles Almelo have confirmed that Silvester van der Water will join Orlando City.
The winger has been linked with a move to America since the summer, but Heracles blocked the deal. However, Van der Water has now got his wish and he will join Orlando City immediately.
Heracles signed Van der Water from Almere City back in 2018, and the 24-year-old has since made 59 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists.
Speaking to the Heracles website, van der Water said, “I have learned a lot at this club. I have become stronger both physically and mentally. I am therefore pleased that Heracles Almelo has given me the opportunity to develop further.”