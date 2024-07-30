Heracles Almelo has confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Shiloh ‘T Zand on loan.
The midfielder was named the Keuken Kampioen Divisie young player of the season after an impressive campaign for Dordrecht.
‘T Zand signed a new long-term contract with Feyenoord this summer but the club want him to gain experience on loan again. NAC Breda, Heerenveen, and Pisa all wanted the 21-year-old but he has decided on Heracles Almelo.
It is a loan deal with no option to buy as the talented midfielder is still seen as an option for the future in Rotterdam.
‘T Zand is the ninth summer arrival at Heracles after Luka Kulenovic, Jan Zamburek, Damon Mirani, Robin Mantel, Lorenzo Milani, Ivan Mesik, Mimeirhel Benita and Juho Talvitie.