Heracles Almelo are still in the race for the European playoffs with a simple 4-0 victory over relegation threatened VVV-Venlo.
VVV welcomed back Geogios Giakoumakis but the Greek forward could not prevent another hopeless defeat for the Venlo side, who are in big trouble at the bottom of the table.
Sinan Bakis opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a nice strike into the far corner, before Rai Vloet doubled the lead before the break. The midfielder found the net with a lovely free-kick.
Ten minutes into the second half, Noah Fadiga set up Bakis to make it 3-0 for the hosts. Bakis then completed his hattrick with a penalty after a handball by Arjan Swinkels.
Heracles Almelo are 8th in the Eredivisie while VVV are down in 17th. With three games to go, VVV are three points from safety with the teams around them having a game in hand.