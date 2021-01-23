Heerenveen’s winless run in the Eredivisie stretched to ten games after a 1-0 loss to Heracles Almelo.
Heerenveen finally ended their winless run with a 2-1 win over Emmen in the KNVB Cup in midweek. However, they were looking for their first league win since the 1st of November against Heracles.
However, Heerenveen struggled from the start and they lost Siem de Jong to injury around the half-hour mark. Heracles also struggled to create chances and that led to a scrappy game in Almelo.
It seemed the match was heading for a forgettable 0-0 draw but in the final moment, Delano Burgzorg scored the winner after being set-up by Heracles new boy Ahmed Kutucu.
Despite not winning in ten games, Heerenveen still remain 8th in the table, while Heracles are 11th.