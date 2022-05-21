Heracles Almelo has been relegated from the Eredivisie after a 3-1 loss to Excelsior on Saturday evening. The Rotterdam side progresses 6-1 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the 3-0 loss in Rotterdam, Heracles needed a big performance on Saturday to remain in the Eredivisie and they did take the lead after 28 minutes. Sinan Bakis, who was restored to the line-up, opened the scoring and gave the hosts hope.
However, that hope was dashed when Excelsior sensation Thijs Dallinga netted the equaliser early in the second half. The striker took advantage of poor defending.
Mats Wieffer then headed Excelsior in front and Nikolas Agrafiotis then tapped in from close range to seal Heracles fate.
Excelsior go through to face ADO Den Haag for a place in the Eredivisie, while Heracles Almelo join PEC Zwolle and Willem II in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.