Heracles Almelo has announced the sacking of head coach John Lammers.
Lammers led Heracles back to the Eredivisie last season and the club made a decent start to the campaign.
However, Heracles has now lost five of the last six games and they are 14th in the table. The 2-0 loss at Vitesse Arnhem led to angry fans calling for Lammers to be sacked.
The fans have now got their way as the 60-year-old has been dismissed. Assistant Hendrie Krüzen will take charge of the game against Feyenoord this weekend.