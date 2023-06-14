Heracles Almelo has confirmed the signing of Jetro Willems on a free transfer.
Willems spent the last six months of last season with Groningen but could not prevent their relegation. He then departed on a free transfer.
Willems will remain in the Eredivisie after joining newly promoted Heracles Almelo on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a second.
The 29-year-old told the Heracles website, “I just got here and I really like it. It’s warm, familiar and the atmosphere is good. When Heracles showed interest, it immediately gave me a good feeling. I noticed that the club really wanted me and I thought that was important in my choice for the club.”
The former PSV Eindhoven star is the third summer signing for Heracles after Jannes Wieckhoff and Brian De Keersmaecker.