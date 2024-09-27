Mario Engels scored a late winner as Heracles Almelo defeated Heerenveen 2-1 on Friday evening.
Both sides went into the game on the back of wins but it was Heracles who began the clash well. After half an hour, the hosts got the opener they deserved as Damon Mirani headed in a corner.
Luka Kulenovic then tested Mickey van der Hart early in the second half before the Heracles striker had a goal disallowed for offside.
Heerenveen offered little but an excellent effort from Dimitris Rallis made it 1-1 just before the hour mark. The 19-year-old forward scored his first Eredivisie goal and it was one to remember.
Heracles pushed for the winner and it came in the 87th minute thanks to an error from Van de Hart. The effort from Mario Engels seemed harmless but the goalkeeper failed to make a routine save.
Two wins in a row and Heracles are now up to eighth while Robin van Persie’s side are now 12th.