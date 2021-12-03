PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is coming into the final months of his contract and a move to Germany is still being rumoured.
Schmidt’s contract at PSV expires in the summer and talks are ongoing about an extension for the 54-year-old.
However, speculation is continuing that Schmidt could return to Germany with Hertha BSC one of the clubs seriously interested in the head coach.
Tayfun Korkut has a deal in charge of Hertha until the end of the season and Kicker is reporting that the club is very fond of Schmidt. The German is the ‘great trainer’, that technical director Fredi Bobic is after.