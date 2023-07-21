Ki-Jana Hoever has extended his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers and joined Stoke City on loan.
The right-back still has a future with Wolves and the club has tied him down to a contract until the summer of 2026.
However, the 22-year-old will spend the upcoming season back at Stoke City on loan. Hoever was with the Championship club for the last six months of last season and he netted four goals for the club.
Hoever previously spent time on loan with PSV Eindhoven but that spell was cut short after only seven appearances.