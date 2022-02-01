Talented Dutch forward Dillon Hoogewerf has left Manchester United to sign for German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Netherlands youth international departed Ajax for Manchester United in 2019 and he played for the English side’s U18 and U23 sides.
Hoogewerf did not have to leave Manchester but he has decided to continue his career in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach. The 18-year-old old joins the club’s second team.
Speaking to the club’s website, Borussia Monchengladbach head of youth academy Roland Virkus said, “He is an incredibly fast, agile player who can play as a wing striker or behind the striker. We are happy that Dillon has chosen Borussia and the path we have mapped out for him.”