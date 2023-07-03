Heracles Almelo has sealed the signing of Willem II striker Jizz Hornkamp.
The 25-year-old has joined Heracles on a three-year deal with the option of an extra one.
After time in the youth teams of AZ Alkmaar and Ajax, Hornkamp represented Heerenveen and Den Bosch before he joined Willem II. Last season, Hornkamp netted 11 times in 35 games.
Hornkamp told the club’s website, “Heracles Almelo is a big club that belongs in the Eredivisie. I agree with the plan that has been presented to me and the way the club plays. As a striker you want nothing more than to play offensive football.”
Hornkamp helps Heracles strengthen their attack after the departure of Samuel Armenteros and Rigino Cicilia.