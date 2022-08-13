Erik ten Hag’s tenure as Manchester United boss is off to a terrible start as they lost their second Premier League game in a row. Brentford eased to a 4-0 victory on Saturday evening.
After losing at home to Brighton last weekend, Manchester United were hoping for better at Brentford. Lisandro Martinez started, while Dutchmen Tyrell Malacia and Donny van de Beek were on the bench.
The first half was a horror show for Ten Hag as Brentford opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Joshua Dasilva after a big error from David De Gea. The hosts then added three more goals before the break through Mathias Jansen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo.
Ten Hag made a triple change at the break with Malacia one of those that came on but there were no further goals in the second half.
The former Ajax boss is the first Manchester United boss to lose his first two league games in 100 years. It is not the start the Dutchman wanted and it only gets worse with Liverpool the next opponent for the Red Devils.