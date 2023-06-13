Netherlands takes on Croatia in the semi-final of the Nations League on Wednesday. Michael Bell takes a look at how Oranje could line up for the clash.
Goalkeeper
Koeman selected Mark Flekken, Justin Bijlow and Andries Noppert for these matches and it is a tight call as to who will be the number one.
Bijlow is coming off the back of an excellent season with Feyenoord and he should get the nod, especially with Noppert only just back from injury.
Defence
The loss of Matthijs de Ligt is a big blow to the back four which would have been pretty certain had he been fit.
Denzel Dumfries is set to start on the right and Nathan Ake has come into the squad so should be selected on the left as long as he hasn’t partied too hard after winning the Champions League.
In the centre, Virgil van Dijk will be partnered by either Jurrien Timber or Sven Botman. The nod may be given to Botman as he is a left-sided centre-back by trade.
Midfield
Frenkie de Jong is back after missing the matches in March and he will go straight into the line-up. Next to him could be Marten de Roon, Joey Veerman, or Mats Wieffer. Koeman is a big fan of the latter and he may be given a chance to play alongside Frenkie for the first time.
For the number ten position, Georginio Wijnaldum or Teun Koopmeiners are the obvious options here. Wijnaldum is lacking form at the moment while Koopmeiners netted a hattrick in his last game for Atalanta. Common sense would mean Koopmeiners comes in.
Attack
The lack of Memphis Depay means that Cody Gakpo will start as the central attacker and he is likely to be supported by Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen.
Wout Weghorst, Steven Bergwijn and Noa Lang would then be the options off the bench in the second half.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Bijlow, Dumfries, Ake, van Dijk, Botman, Frenkie, Wieffer, Koopmeiners, Simons, Malen, Gakpo