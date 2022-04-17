Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell analyse PSV’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Dutch Cup, discuss Erik Ten Hag’s possible move to Manchester United, and give their thoughts on the Netherlands’ World Cup 2022 draw.

Listen to our podcast (and download it to listen offline) via YouTube, SoundCloud and iTunes. Get involved and leave a comment on YouTube!

YouTube: Click here (We now always film our podcasts on YouTube.)

SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)

iTunes: Click here

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is podcast2018.jpg



Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (664 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.