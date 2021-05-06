Huddersfield Town are looking into the possibility of keeping Carel Eiting after his loan from Ajax ends this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 23-year-old midfielder made the move to the English Championship side on loan last summer, and made 22 league appearances before suffering an injury.
Eiting has almost recovered and can make some appearances before the end of the campaign. Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberán has also confirmed the club will look into keeping the Dutchman.
He told a press conference on Thursday, “I think the rent will end next summer, but of course he is a player who makes the club feel very good. As a club, we are going to look at all options to keep him for the new season.”
Watch our exclusive interview with Carel (from October) by clicking here or pressing play below: