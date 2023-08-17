Huddersfield Town has completed the signing of Mainz winger Delano Burgzorg on a season-long loan deal.
The 24-year-old Dutchman joined Mainz from Heracles back in 2022 but hasn’t been able to conquer a starting spot for the German side.
Burgzorg made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz, scoring once but he now heads to the English Championship for a year.
Huddersfield Town sporting director Mark Cartwright told the club website, “We are delighted to be bringing Delano to Huddersfield Town. He’s a player we’ve been watching closely and who gets strong recommendations from my contacts in Germany.”
Burgzorg can make his debut this weekend against Middlesbrough.